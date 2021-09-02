The Williamson County Health Department is returning their current COVID-19 vaccine and testing drive-thru operations to the county ag center as Tennessee becomes the most infected state in the country.
The change will take effect on Tuesday, Sept. 7, and will see operations move from the Franklin Clinic back to the Williamson County Agricultural Center on Long Lane in Franklin.
Health department-administered PCR tests will be available from 8 a.m.-10 a.m., Mondays through Fridays, and consent forms for testing are available online here to print at and fill out in advance.
People 16 and over can also pick up Everlywell PCR self-test kits at the test site from 8 a.m.-10 a.m. or at the Franklin or Fairview clinics during normal business hours.
Vaccines will be available at the Ag Center from 1 p.m.-3 p.m., Mondays through Fridays., and people can also schedule an appointment at vaccinate.tn.gov, but appointments are not required for vaccination.
“Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases, we are moving testing and vaccine operations to an offsite location in order to accommodate more people,” Williamson County Health Department Director Cathy Montgomery said in a news release. “We hope the residents of Williamson County will continue to take proactive measures to keep themselves and others safe.”
On Thursday, Tennessee took the top spot on The New York Times' Coronavirus in the U.S.: Latest Map and Case Count State Trends list with a reported 117 cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently lists all of Tennessee and nearly all of the United States as as "high" for transmission of the virus.
As of Monday in Williamson County, 76 new positive cases and two new deaths were reported. Wednesday's state totals showed the county with 1,928 active cases.
COVID-19 hospitalizations are at an all-time-high both state-wide and on the local level, and medical professionals across the state and country are expressing their concerns and fears over the safety of schools as the pandemic continues.
Governor Bill Lee has shown no signs of changing the state's approach to dealing with the pandemic, and in a news conference on Thursday State Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said that Tennessee hospitals are in "dire straits."
Piercey encouraged Tennesseans who have not yet done so to get vaccinated, and reported that the state has seen an uptick in vaccinations especially with people aged 12-15 and 16-20.
While the state health department has issued regular updates, more information about the specific questions regarding the virus, vaccines and testing has not yet been addressed from the county-level.
The Williamson County Agricultural Center is located at 4215 Long Lane, and more information about WCHD can be found here.
Commented