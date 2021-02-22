The Williamson County Animal Center looks to be a busy place Friday and Saturday as two separate events are scheduled for pet owners across the county.
On Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the shelter, residents of Williamson can get free dog and cat food at the Paw Pantry. The event had to be rescheduled from the previous Friday due to the inclement weather in the area.
The monthly program for neighbors in need of pet food is sponsored by the Friends of Williamson County Animal Center. Red Collar Pet Foods Inc. of Franklin donated 2,000 lbs. of cat and dog food to be distributed during the two-hour event.
Touchless, drive-through delivery will be provided in the parking lot of the shelter, and recipients must show proof of Williamson County residency. There is no pre-registration required, and food will be distributed for two hours or as the supply allows.
The Animal Center will have its monthly public rabies and microchip clinic Saturday from 9-11 a.m. The public is invited to bring their cats or dogs for $10 rabies shots and $15 microchips. The clinic accepts cash (small bills) and checks only — no credit or debit cards. No appointment is needed.
For more information, call 615-790-5590, ext. 8547, follow the shelter on Facebook or go to www.adoptwcac.org. The Animal Center is located at 106 Claude Yates Drive in Franklin.
