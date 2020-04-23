Williamson County Animal Center in Franklin will have its monthly public rabies and microchip clinic Saturday from 9-11 a.m. at the shelter at 106 Claude Yates Drive.
The public is invited to bring their cats or dogs for $10 rabies shots and $15 microchips. The rabies fee includes a one-year shot and a collar tag. The optional microchip protects your pet from loss for a lifetime. Chips are automatically registered to a database so pets can be reunited with owners when found. The clinic accepts cash (small bills) and checks only; no credit or debit cards can be accepted.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the WCAC building is temporarily closed to the public. All adoptable animals are in foster homes, and adoption applications are being processed online from the shelter’s website. After applications are reviewed, staff members make arrangements for an appointment at the shelter.
Animal Control officers are responding to emergency calls in the community, and the public should report any found pets on the website.
The shelter is accepting donations through its wish list on www.amazon.com or in the blue bins in front of the shelter.
The following programs are suspended: community cat trapping, Book Buddies, volunteering, spay/neuter programs, community service hours, shelter visits and special events.
Owner-surrenders of family pets require an appointment. Arrangements can be made by calling 615-790-5590, ext. 3400 Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Adoptable animals can be viewed at www.adoptwcac.org or on Facebook.
