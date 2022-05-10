The Williamson County Community Band will be joining with a band from Nebraska for a concert to be held Thursday, May 26, at 7 p.m. at Summit High School in Spring Hill.
The Williamson County Parks and Recreation department announced the partnership that will feature musicians from Williamson County playing alongside students who make up the Kearney High School concert band from Kearney, Neb.
The Williamson County Community Band is an all-volunteer band of amateur and seasoned musicians, according to a press release from WCPR. This inter-generational group features approximately 60 musicians ranging in age from pre-teen to upper 80s and is made up of all skill levels.
Started in 2000, this band has grown and gained musical recognition and acclaim over the years throughout Williamson County and the surrounding Midstate area. They band performs several free indoor and outdoor concerts each year for the community at various venues and parks, including the Williamson County Enrichment Center, the Factory, Aspen Grove, Westhaven, the Brentwood Library, Crockett Amphitheatre and the Schermerhorn Symphony Center.
Click here for more information about the Williamson County Community Band.
The Kearney High School Concert Band consists of 110 students, led by Kearney High School band directors Nathan LeFeber and Rick Mitchell. The Kearney High School Concert Band will perform at the joint concert in Spring Hill as they tour the greater Nashville area.
Visit here for more information about the Kearney High School Band program.
The concert will include one set performed by the Kearney High School Concert Band followed by a brief intermission before a set by the Williamson County Community Band. Summit High School is located at 2830 Twin Lakes Drive.
The concert is free and open to the community.
