Williamson Medical Center has received a Medical Excellence Award for major orthopaedic surgery and Patient Safety Awards for cardiac care and spinal fusion from CareChex.
The awards are based on their comprehensive quality scoring system that compares inpatient quality performance across general, acute and non-federal U.S. hospitals.
“We consider it a great honor to receive awards highlighting medical excellence and patient safety, both of which are a top priority for the entire Williamson Medical Center team,” CEO Phil Mazzuca said in a press release. “These designations allow us to reflect proudly on the care we provide and encourage us to continue our work ensuring WMC is a destination for high-quality, patient-focused care.”
WMC was recognized as top 10 percent in the nation, region and state for Medical Excellence in major orthopaedic surgery and top 10 percent in the nation for patient safety in spinal fusion, according to the release. Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee, in partnership with WMC, is a destination for outstanding orthopaedic care led by nationally recognized surgeons with a broad range of expertise in orthopaedic and musculoskeletal medicine.
WMC was also named top 10 percent in the state for patient safety in cardiac care. The highly trained team of nurses and board-certified cardiologists at WMC’s Chest Pain/Cardiology Center can quickly diagnose and treat cardiac conditions utilizing state-of-the-art technology and gold-standard procedures.
For additional information on WMC’s award-winning services, visit williamsonmedicalcenter.org.
