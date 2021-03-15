The Williamson County Parks and Recreation department’s Athletics Division is currently accepting registration for three spring adult sports leagues — a women’s soccer league, a coed soccer league and a coed kickball league.
The women’s soccer league will play on Monday nights, beginning April 5 and running through May 31. Cost is $350 per team. The coed soccer league will play on Wednesday evenings, April 7 through June 2, and costs $400 per team. The coed kickball league will play on Thursdays nights, April 8 through June 3, and costs $350 per team.
All leagues will be played at the Indoor Arena at Crockett Park, 1485 Volunteer Parkway, in Brentwood. Registration is open until March 28 or until the league is full.
For additional information and to register, visit www.wcparksandrec.com. Program participation is limited to meet social distancing requirements. For additional questions, contact Rachel Wahlstrom at [email protected].
