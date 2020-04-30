The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department will gradually reopen a number of facilities with modified schedules, amenities and limited occupant capacities that meet social distancing requirements beginning Monday.
Facilities include the Fairview Recreation Complex, 2714 Fairview Blvd.; the Franklin Recreation Complex, 1120 Hillsboro Road; the Indoor Sports Complex in Brentwood, 920 Heritage Way; the Longview Recreation Center at Spring Hill, 2909 Commonwealth Drive.; and the Williamson County Recreation Complex at Nolensville, 7250 Nolensville Road. Hours of operation will be Monday-Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon.
Available amenities will include wellness centers, gymnasiums for pickleball play only and indoor tennis courts at the Indoor Sports Complex in Brentwood.
Timberland Park, located at mile marker 437.2 on the Natchez Trace Parkway, will reopen according to its regular operating schedule on Friday, with limited capacity in the Interpretative Center and recommended social distancing practices of at least 6 feet.
Detailed information on facility operation guidelines, schedules and capacity limits is available at www.wcparksandrec.com.
All WCPR outdoor parks and amenities remain open for individual public use from daylight to dusk with recommended social distancing practices of at least 6 feet.
However, the majority of Williamson County Parks and Recreation department organized programs and classes, along with large group activities and events taking place in WCPR facilities for the foreseeable future, have been cancelled.
As additional guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and other public health authorities are released, as well as those from state and county governments, WCPR seeks to begin a gradual, modified list of programming opportunities, as allowed.
