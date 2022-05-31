Beginning with the “Beach Boys” and running through “Sweet Baby James,” the Williamson County Performing Arts Center at Academy Park and the Williamson County Parks and Recreation department will be presenting musical acts as part of the 2022 Summer Tribute Series.
This series will feature performers that celebrate and pay homage to the music of a particular artist or group. Three concerts have been scheduled for June: “Sail On: The Beach Boys Tribute” Sunday at 7 p.m.; “End of the Line: Allman Brothers Tribute” Sunday, June 12, at 7 p.m.; and “Sweet Baby James: James Taylor Tribute” Sunday, June 19, at 7 p.m.
“Sail On” plays all of the Beach Boys' classic hits, recreating the soundtrack to an Endless Summer completely live, according to a press release.
“End of the Line” is an Allman Brothers tribute band. In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Eat a Peach, the band will perform the album in its entirety at this show.
“Sweet Baby James” is the Nashville-based band who recreates the music of legendary singer-songwriter James Taylor.
Tickets for each show are $22.50 for adults and $20 for seniors (55 and older) and children 12 and under, and can be purchased by going here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.