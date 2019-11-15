With the 2020 Presidential Election less than a year away, the Williamson County Election Commission is announcing significant changes in how voters in the county will cast ballots on Election Day beginning early next year.
The Election Day Convenient Vote Center plan will include 25 voting locations throughout the county. By law, voters had been required to cast ballots at assigned precincts based on their address. Under the new Vote Center plan, a voter may cast a ballot at their convenience at any Election Day polling location regardless of where they actually reside.
The five member bi-partisan Williamson County Election Commission approved the Election Day Convenient Vote Center plan late last week for transmission to the Tennessee Coordinator of Elections, Mark Goins. This pilot project was unanimously approved for the county in the 2019 session of the Tennessee General Assembly, and the Williamson County Commission provided the funding for the project in July.
Nearby Rutherford County implemented such a program in 2018 with tremendous success.
“We realize our voters have busy schedules with work, school age children and other obligations, and we are excited about how this new pilot project will allow our voters the flexibility to cast their ballots at any polling location in the county on Election Day,” Chad Gray, Williamson County Administrator of Elections, said.
The Convenience Vote Center proposed sites were chosen by the Election Commission with the assistance of analytical data that included not only demographic and election turnout statistics, but also geographic considerations and the availability of critical infrastructure.
The Election Day Convenient Vote Center sites proposed by the Election Commission are:
Westwood Elementary, Fairview Recreation Center, Hillsboro Middle School, Independence High School, Bethesda Elementary School, Page High School, Oakview Elementary School, Heritage Elementary School, Longview Recreation Center, Spring Station Middle School, Trinity Elementary School, Clovercroft Elementary School, Cool Springs Conference Center, Nolensville Recreation Center, Sunset Elementary School, The John P. Holt Brentwood Library, Edmondson Elementary, Brenthaven Church, Grassland Middle School, Hunters Bend Elementary, Pearre Creek Elementary, First Presbyterian Church, Williamson County Senior Enrichment Center, The Church of the City-Franklin, and The Gate Community Church.
“The introduction of Election Day Convenient Vote Centers will build on our current early voting model by now allowing the same flexibility of casting ballots in the same manner at our Election Day polling sites,” Gray said. “On average, 70% of the ballots cast in a November election are cast during the early voting period, and early voting will remain unchanged and continue as normal for all of the elections in the upcoming 2020 election cycle with multiple locations and expanded hours.”
The elections next year include the March 3 Presidential Preference Primary/County Republican Primary; the Aug. 6 Federal/State Primary and County General Election; and the Nov. 3 Federal/State General (Presidential) Election and Municipal Elections in the city of Fairview, town of Nolensville and the town of Thompson’s Station.
For more information, contact the Election Commission office at 615-790-5711 or visit the Election Commission website at www.williamsonvotes.net.
