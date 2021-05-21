The Tennessee Highway Safety Office and the Williamson County Sheriff's Office are partnering together to increase seatbelt compliance with the state's "Click It or Ticket" campaign.
Drivers will see increased enforcement statewide from May 24-June 6 in conjunction with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s nationwide mobilization.
“Buckling up is such a simple task that can keep you and your family safe in the car,” WCSO Sheriff Dusty Rhoades said in a news release. “But it’s more than that. Buckling up is the law. Our Deputies see the consequences of not buckling up. We see the loss of life. Often, it could have been prevented with the simple click of a seat belt. This should be automatic.”
According to Tennessee’s Integrated Traffic Analysis Network, 403 people killed in Tennessee traffic crashes last year were not wearing a seat belt, making up 33 percent of the state's total traffic fatalities in 2020.
According to NHTSA, 9,466 people were killed in traffic crashes nationwide in 2019.
NHTSA also reported that in 2019, 55 percent of people who were killed in traffic crashes at night were not wearing seat belts, meaning that drivers will see a significant increase in seatbelt enforcement at night throughout the campaign.
For more information about seat belt safety, visit www.tntrafficsafety.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.