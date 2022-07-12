Franklin City Hall partnered with Williamson County Animal Center and Mars Petcare to host the third annual Kitty Hall this past Friday.
The shelter brought 30 cats to City Hall out of their 47 adoptable cats and kittens in the shelter and another 119 in foster homes. Despite Williamson County Animal Center's efforts to draw attention to the adult cats at the event, only one adult cat was adopted versus fourteen kittens.
"I tried to bring a lot of the adult cats who have flown under the radar at the shelter. A lot of times, like Princess here, [the cat] has been with us for a while," Penny Adams, the Adoptions Promotions Specialist who organized much of the event, explained while motioning to one of the cats present.
"She doesn't need a unicorn adopter, but she does need a home without other cats…The older cats take longer to find homes because everyone wants kittens right now."
Princess has been in the shelter for over two months which Adams explained "is a lifetime in a shelter."
Events like Kitty Hall are important because, according to Adams, "animal shelters nationwide are seeing fewer adoptions. That could be attributed to the economy or that people rushed out [during the pandemic] and got pets. We had a surge of people adopting for the last couple of years, and it has definitely slowed down."
Despite the slowdown, the Kitty Hall event proved to be a success.
Nora Wolfhard, an intern with Williamson County Animal Center who spent the day in the room with the kittens, helping facilitate the adoptions, shared her favorite story from the day.
"A girl and her family came in earlier and found this one cat who was being pretty shy," Wolfhard recalled. "The girl spent some time with it and when I looked back over it was like a baby in her arms, totally asleep. And they adopted it."
In addition to adoptions, Williamson County Animal Center offers services ranging from book buddies for children and practice reading to free spays and neuters for stray animals in the community. Adams explained that there are projected to be over 50,000 cats in the Williamson County community alone.
Williamson County Animal Center's new facility has helped them continue growing to meet the community's needs.
Fourteen million dollars in funding for the shelter came from the county, and another $1.4 million was donated by Friends of the Williamson County Animal Shelter, a local nonprofit organization.
"The basics of the building were funded by taxpayer money," Adams explained, "but the extras that make it go from a building to being deluxe were funded by donations."
