Ten high school seniors from schools across Williamson County have each received a $1,000 scholarship through money raised in the annual T. E. Murdic Educational Scholarship program.
As it is each year in the program named for the late Thomas Murdic, longtime Franklin resident who was board president of the African American Heritage Society of Williamson County, the money was raised by three married couples who sought funding from a variety of sources. The couples were William and Wanda Graham, Shelby and Lori Mitchell, and James and Zonda Thomas.
“Last year was an awesome year once again for the T. E. Murdic Educational Scholarship program,” Alma McLemore, president of the African American Heritage Society, said in a press release. "The three married couples raised money for the opportunity for two or more high school seniors to receive $1,000 scholarships toward their college education. They worked extremely hard and the African American Heritage Society remains grateful to them.”
High school seniors receiving the scholarships are Mikah Charley, Battle Ground Academy; Savion Johnson, Franklin High School; Solathus Johnson, Franklin High School; Amber Jones, Nolensville High School; Allison Kinnard, Nolensville High School; Tariah Lane, Brentwood Academy; Kendall Mitchell, Ravenwood High School; Kevin Townsel Jr., Centennial High School; Kaleb Williford, Brentwood High School; and Meghan Ziegler, Battle Ground Academy.
Monies for the scholarship are raised by an annual prom event, with couples vying for the title of Mr. & Mrs. AAHS, as well as from sponsors and through individual donations. Shelby and Lori Mitchell currently hold the title of Mr. & Mr. AAHS.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the scholarship prom this year has been canceled and no contest for the Mr. & Mrs. AAHS title for 2020-21 will be held. The prom event, held every third Saturday in July, which honors and recognizes the scholarship winners as well as raises funds for the scholarship, is canceled also.
However, there will be an opportunity to congratulate, drive by, honk and wave to all 10 scholarship recipients Saturday, July 18, as they will be present at the McLemore House Museum, 446 11th Ave. N. North in Franklin, from 2-3 p.m.
The Tom E. Murdic Educational Scholarship was created in March 2015 by the African American Heritage Society to honor and support a high school senior in the Williamson County community in the form of a $1,000 educational scholarship toward their college education. Realizing the importance of a quality education and appreciating how far African Americans have come in the education arena, the desire of the board of directors of AAHS is to give back to the youth in the community.
The Tom E. Murdic Educational Scholarship was created with this effort and named in honor of board member, community leader and Franklin native Thomas Murdic. In addition to monetary support to an individual each year, AAHS’s hope is that the scholarship will provide an opportunity to educate youth in the community on African American History in Franklin and Williamson County and hopefully get them involved and interested in the rich history here. Application process for the year 2020-21 will be open Oct. 1 and will be due by March 1, 2021.
