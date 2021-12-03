Deborah Taylor Tate, director of the Administrative Office of the Courts, is stepping down from the position early next year.
Tate has held the role, where she is responsible for overseeing the administration of the state court system on behalf of the Tennessee Supreme Court, for seven years.
Previously, Tate was a presidential appointee on the Federal Communications Commission.
Tate's other prior roles include having served as legal counsel for Govs. Lamar Alexander and Don Sundquist and as chair of the Tennessee Regulatory Authority. She is also a board member at Nashville health care company HealthStream.
Tate called the AOC role “the highest honor and privilege of my career.”
During her tenure, she has worked on the development of a business court pilot project, the expansion of digital tools in the court system and navigating the onset of COVID-19 in courtrooms.
“Debi was instrumental in assisting the Court — and our national colleagues — over the past 20 months to respond to the impact of a global pandemic, continue court operations and even to upgrade our remote technological capabilities to keep courts open for business,” Tennessee Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger Page said in a release. “She had long championed video recording of appellate oral arguments, resulting in nearly 100,000 views of appellate court hearings. … We have watched her enthusiasm and collegiality result in numerous initiatives and projects that have positively impacted our Tennessee court system and enhanced our number one priority: access to justice for all.”
