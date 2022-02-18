Williamson Medical Center has seen more than a 300 percent decrease in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 this week, making this the hospital’s lowest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since Dec. 22.
Because COVID-19 continues to have a significant health impact on many people, particularly those who are immunocompromised, have pre-existing conditions and/or have other risk factors, Williamson Medical Center strongly urges the community to get vaccinated and receive booster shots when eligible, according to a press release.
Continuing to wear masks when traveling and/or in large indoor gatherings is also encouraged as a way to protect not only yourself, but those in the community who are at a higher risk of hospitalization should they contract COVID-19.
Click here to find where to get a COVID-19 vaccine, including booster shots for those eligible.
