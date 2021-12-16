COVID-19 is rising across the nation and while Tennessee and Williamson County aren't seeing as large of increases in cases as other areas of the nation, the Omicron variant is on the rise with the first confirmed case in Nashville on Thursday.
According to Tennessee's COVID-19 dashboard, the Volunteer State has seen 2,209 new reported cases on Thursday with five new hospitalizations and 2,123 new recoveries, while Williamson County has seen 60 new cases and no new hospitalizations.
As of Thursday, Williamson County had 691 active cases of COVID-19 ongoing.
On Tuesday, the United States reached the milestone of 800,000 confirmed deaths from the virus that has now been ravaging the nation's public health and economic infrastructure for nearly two years.
According to the Center For Disease Control and Prevention's COVID-19 transmission map, all of Tennessee is categorized as having "high" or "substantial" risk of transmission -- with Williamson County and all surrounding counties listed as "high."
This means that the CDC is recommending that citizens continue to practice social distancing and wearing masks in indoor settings, but both the CDC and state and local health department officials continue to urge citizens to receive COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots as the most effective way to prevent serious illness.
According to the state's COVID-19 vaccine reporting, as of Dec. 9, only 50% of Tennesseans are fully vaccinated with Williamson County having the highest vaccination rates in the state with just over 60% of residents fully vaccinated.
More information about the ongoing public health crisis can be found here, while anyone wishing to get vaccinated can find a vaccine provider here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.