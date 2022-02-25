Williamson Medical Center continues to see a lower number of hospitalizations from COVID-19 since earlier this year, according to a press release from the hospital.
Total hospitalizations have been holding steady week over week. As of Thursday, there were two critically ill patients from the virus and seven who were not critical in the medical center.
“Because COVID-19 continues to have a significant health impact on many people, particularly those who are immunocompromised, have pre-existing conditions and/or have other risk factors, Williamson Medical Center strongly urges the community to get vaccinated and receive your booster shot when eligible,” the release reads.
“Continuing to wear masks when traveling and/or in large indoor gatherings is also encouraged as a way to protect not only yourself, but those in our community who are at a higher risk of hospitalization should they contract COVID-19.”
Find where to get your COVID-19 vaccine, including booster shots for those eligible, here: https://www.vaccines.gov/search/.
