COVID-19 is surging throughout the United States again with what is being considered the most transmissible variant so far.
The surge, which is in part due to the highly transmissible new variant, BA.5, is heavily affecting southern states. According to expert data reported in an article by The New York Times, hospitalizations across the U.S. have climbed by 20 percent in the last two weeks with more than 40,000 people in hospitals diagnosed with having coronavirus.
According to data provided by the Tennessee Department of Health since July 9, Williamson County has had a total of 66,917 cases, 866 hospitalizations and 415 deaths since the pandemic started.
In the first week of the month, Williamson County had a daily case rate of 28 cases per 100,000 residents per day. As of July 19, an average of 67 cases were reported daily in the county according to the New York Times coronavirus tracking page.
The same NYT tracker shows 138 COVID hospitalizations in the county.
The test positivity rate in Williamson County in that first week timeframe was 26.9 percent of tests showing a positive result, with an average of 187.1 tests being administered per day in the week's count.
While that is not as high as positivity rates during the height of the Omicron variant's peak in winter, positive testing numbers are a bit higher to what the Delta variant was doing late last summer during its surge.
Though, hospitalizations are far, far less right now than what they were last fall during the Delta surge (upwards of 550+ were hospitalized last last summer), with 67 percent of the county fully vaccinated and 95 percent of the senior population (65 and up) having received all their shots, per NYT.
The Tennessee Department of Health is still offering COVID-19 booster doses. Those interested in getting a booster shot can find more information about locations and appointments here.
Individuals can call the Tennessee Department of Health’s Case and Community Support Team with any questions regarding COVID-19 at 615-770-6940.
Click here to visit the website for the Williamson County Office of Public Safety.
