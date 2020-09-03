The Williamson County Health Department OVID-19 testing and mask distribution site at the Williamson County Agricultural Center will be closed for Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 7.
Free COVID-19 drive-through testing and mask distribution will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 8. Following Labor Day, the department will continue to provide testing Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Williamson County Agricultural Center located at 4215 Long Lane, Franklin TN.
The department is asking that people avoid large gatherings over the weekend to avoid exposure to the virus.
“If you do decide to participate in high contact activities, remember to be safe and follow CDC guidelines," Health Department Director Cathy Montgomery said in a release.
CDC guidelines include physically distancing and wearing a mask while in public settings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.