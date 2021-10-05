UPDATE (Oct. 5, 3:30 p.m.): Due to inclement weather, the Williamson County Department of Health has moved its COVID-19 vaccine and testing operations for Oct. 5-8 to Christ United Methodist Church located at 508 Franklin Road in Franklin.
Original story:
The Williamson County Health Department will temporarily move the county's COVID-19 testing and vaccination operations to The Park at Harlinsdale Farm from Oct. 5-8 and on Oct. 15.
According to a WCHD news release, the move will take place to accommodate previously scheduled events at the Williamson County Agriculture Center.
The drive-thru testing will take place at the temporary location from 8 a.m.-10 a.m. with vaccinations, including booster doses, to be administered from 1 p.m.-3 p.m.
The Park at Harlinsdale Farm is located at 239 Franklin Road in Franklin, and appointments can be scheduled at vaccinate.tn.gov, although they are not required for vaccination.
More information about WCHD can be found here.
