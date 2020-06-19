The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 34,017 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 1,188 cases from the number on Thursday, setting a new state record for most cases reported in one day since the start of the pandemic.
Of those cases, 22,531 people have recovered, 2,238 have been hospitalized and 515 have died — up 582, 29 and six, respectively, from the numbers 24 hours earlier.
A total of 15,176 test results were processed and reported since Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 667,336 tests administered.
Williamson County is at 767 cases overall, with 12 deaths and 13,657 negative tests conducted, per the state.
COVID-19 liability bill stalls
Efforts led by legislators in the state House of Representatives to protect businesses from coronavirus-related litigation were stalled early Friday morning during end-of-session budget negotiations after the two chambers couldn’t agree on whether protections should date back to March or apply moving forward.
The version of the bill that would span protections back to March sparked debate of its constitutionality, citing a provision prohibiting retroactive laws. The House sponsor of the bill agreed the measure “seemed to be unconstitutional.”
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
