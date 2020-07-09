Williamson County positive COVID-19 cases rose by 76 Wednesday on Tennessee's tally to 1,591 overall.
15 people in Williamson have died of the virus, while 22,137 negative tests have been conducted.
The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 57,591 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 1,605 cases since Wednesday from 21,736 test results — the largest number of cases and tests reported in a single day since the start of the pandemic.
Of the total cases, 33,609 people have recovered, 3,088 have been hospitalized and 710 have died — up 873, 65 and 25, respectively, from the numbers 24 hours earlier.
The number of active cases in Tennessee has risen 90 percent in the past two weeks. On Thursday, the state reported an all-time high of 23,272 residents currently infected with the virus.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has risen more than 60 percent in the past two weeks with 800 people hospitalized throughout 104 facilities statewide. The virus makes up for about 5 percent of all hospitalizations, according to the health department.
In terms of capacity, the state reports that 19 percent of inpatient beds and 20 percent of ICU beds remain available. Nearly 71 percent of the state's ventilator supply — which was low in March until officials acquired about 1,000 more — is still available.
VUMC-led antibody testing among health care workers
New research led by Vanderbilt University Medical Center on the spread and impact of COVID-19 among health care workers suggests nearly 42 percent of clinicians in Tennessee who were found to have antibodies related to the virus had not exhibited any symptoms of infection.
The study administered antibody tests to 249 front-line health workers who cared for COVID-19 patients during the first month of the pandemic in Tennessee, of which only 8 percent tested positive for the virus.
“Our results suggest that screening health care workers for COVID-19 even when they don’t have any symptoms could be important to prevent the spread of the virus within hospitals,” said Wesley Self, associate professor of Emergency Medicine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and lead investigator for the IVY Network.
Among the region’s largest hospital networks, more than 300 health care workers have been infected with COVID-19, with Vanderbilt reporting 236 infections and Ascension Saint Thomas reporting 70. Nashville-based HCA Healthcare’s local TriStar Health System division has not reported similar data.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
