Williamson County saw another weekend of 250-plus positive COVID-19 tests come in.
The Tennessee Department of Health's official count as of Monday for total cases in Williamson is at 2,562, up 253 from Friday's tally. 18 have died in the county and 31,394 negative tests have been processed thus far.
The county is fifth overall, behind only Shelby, Davidson, Rutherford and Hamilton Counties.
TDOH has reported a total of 79,754 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 1,639 cases since Sunday on 17,840 test results.
Of the total cases, 45,974 people have recovered, 3,712 have been hospitalized and 847 have died — up 1,655, 31 and four, respectively, from the numbers 24 hours earlier.
The number of active cases in Tennessee has risen 57 percent in the past two weeks, a slightly slower rate of growth than the mark of recent weeks. On Monday, the state reported 32,933 residents are currently infected with the virus.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has risen more than 34 percent in the past two weeks with 971 people hospitalized throughout 102 facilities statewide.
In terms of capacity, the state reports that 22 percent of inpatient beds and 19 percent of ICU beds remain available. Nearly 67 percent of the state's ventilator supply — which was low in March until officials acquired about 1,000 more — is still available.
Local pandemic response fund depleted, United Way seeks donations
Nashville’s COVID-19 Response Fund, built to support local businesses and residents through the economic woes of the pandemic, has been nearly depleted, United Way of Greater Nashville announced on Monday.
Only $159,000 of the more than $5 million donated to the fund since March remains after United Way, in partnership with Metro Government and local businesses, recently allocated its fifth round of funding to 98 nonprofit organizations helping individuals and families impacted by COVID-19. According to a press release, the majority of the $1.4 million allocated this round was used to buy personal protective equipment and cleaning and sanitation supplies.
Now, United Way is calling on local corporations and philanthropists to donate to the fund so it can continue providing relief while the pandemic worsens within Davidson County and most other parts of the state. The request comes as Mayor John Cooper continues to call on the state and federal government to provide assistance to municipalities still working to fight the virus.
“We’re all tired. This has gone on longer and affected many more people than any of could have anticipated. But we’re not giving up,” Brian Hassett, United Way's president and CEO, said in the release. “We’re going to continue to work hard every day to bridge the gaps and to support our nonprofit partners and our neighbors to make sure we all make it through this together. But to do that, we need a lot more funding. We need a lot more of our local businesses, corporations and private foundations to step up and help our community weather this storm.”
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
