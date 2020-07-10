Williamson County COVID-19 cases went up another 80 on Friday, and a 16th death was recorded.
Per the state, the overall tally is now at 1,670 overall, now with 16 dead and 22,927 negative tests recorded thus far.
The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 59,546 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 1,955 cases since Thursday from 21,838 test results. Of the total cases, 34,740 people have recovered, 3,146 have been hospitalized and 723 have died — up 1,131, 58 and 13, respectively, from the numbers 24 hours earlier.
The number of active cases in Tennessee has risen 84 percent in the past two weeks. On Thursday, the state reported an all-time high of 24,083 residents currently infected with the virus.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has risen more than 66 percent in the past two weeks with 842 people hospitalized throughout 107 facilities statewide. The virus makes up for about 5 percent of all hospitalizations, according to the health department.
In terms of capacity, the state reports that 18 percent of inpatient beds and 18 percent of ICU beds remain available, both down 2 percent day-over-day. Nearly 71 percent of the state's ventilator supply — which was low in March until officials acquired about 1,000 more — is still available.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.