In Williamson County, 41 people tested positive for COVID-19 since Monday.
Over the last seven days, the county has had an average of 6.3 percent positivity rate. The county has had zero deaths since Monday from COVID-19 — 208 people have died in Williamson County of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.
The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 792,795 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 806 cases on Monday from 8,175 new test results — a 7.3 percent positivity rate.
Of the total number of cases, 11,638 people have died — up 11 from the number 24 hours ago.
The number of active cases has fallen 7 percent in the past two weeks, extending the positive trend that started shortly after New Year's. On Monday, state health officials reported that 12,526 individuals are currently infected with COVID-19.
The number of patients hospitalized within the state has fallen 24 percent in two weeks, with 676 people at 114 hospitals now being treated for illness caused by the virus. In terms of capacity, the state reports that 18 percent of inpatient beds and 17 percent of ICU beds remain available. Nearly 78 percent of the state's ventilator supply is still available.
According to the state, 684,950 Tennessee residents have been fully immunized against COVID-19, approximately 9 percent of the total population. More than 265,000 doses of vaccine were administered in the past week, with 59 percent allocated to people 60 years and older.
A total of 1,943,159 doses have been administered across the state in total, up 21,051 in one day.
A version of this story first ran in our partner publication the Nashville Post.
