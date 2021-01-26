Williamson County saw 100 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday's report.
22,359 is the new overall case count for the county since the pandemic's start with 1,419 of those cases considered active.
20,786 people in Williamson have either recovered or had their cases deemed inactive, while 154 have now died.
153,156 negative tests have been conducted thus far.
State totals
The Tennessee Department of Health reported a total of 710,427 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 1,710 cases in one day on 14,033 new test results — a 12 percent positivity rate.
Of the total number of cases, 8,970 people have died — up 111 from the number last Thursday.
The number of active cases has fallen 40 percent in the past two weeks. On Monday, state health officials reported that 44,426 individuals are actively infected with COVID-19.
The number of patients hospitalized with the disease in the state has fallen 34 percent in two weeks, with 2,026 people at 114 hospitals now being treated for confirmed COVID.
In terms of capacity, the state reports that 15 percent of inpatient beds (1,777) and 10 percent of ICU beds (198) remain available. Nearly 73 percent of the state's ventilator supply is still available. With inpatient beds remaining at a premium, hospitals continue to admit only the sickest patients.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
