Williamson County saw about a hundred new cases come in over the weekend.
Monday's tally showed an overall count of 4,157 positive COVID-19 cases in the county, up 102 from Friday's count. 1,193 of those cases are active, which means that 2,964 people have recovered.
27 people have died in Williamson and 49,173 negative tests have been processed thus far.
The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 144,604 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 667 cases since Sunday on 14,085 new test results. Another 3,093 cases were reported over the weekend.
Of the total cases, 106,041 people have recovered, 6,421 have been hospitalized and 1,588 have died — up 1,987, 43 and 21, respectively, from the numbers 24 hours earlier.
The number of active cases in Tennessee has remained relatively flat in the past two weeks, signaling a slowing of the virus’ spread as testing volumes recover from backlogs and the statewide positivity rate incrementally drops. On Monday, the state reported 37,087 residents are currently infected with COVID-19.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has fallen nearly 20 percent from the figure two weeks ago, with the state reporting 868 people currently hospitalized throughout 94 facilities and making up about 11 percent of all hospitalizations statewide. Another 150 hospitalized individuals are awaiting test results.
In terms of capacity, the state reports that 21 percent of inpatient beds and 22 percent of ICU beds remain available. Nearly 68 percent of the state's ventilator supply — which was low in March until officials acquired about 1,000 more — is still available.
Lee allocates $61M in coronavirus aid for broadband expansion
Gov. Bill Lee announced Friday the state will distribute $61 million in grants from the State Coronavirus Relief Fund to expand access to broadband internet across the state.
The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development selected 62 projects of the 84 applications submitted to receive grant funding. The remaining projects — totaling nearly $28 million in needed funds — were denied due to a number of factors including project feasibility, applicant experience, and public comments received from existing broadband providers, according to a press release.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has only further elevated the importance of access to reliable, affordable broadband internet to facilitate telemedicine, distance learning, and telecommuting,” Lee said in the release. “I thank the members of our Financial Stimulus Accountability Group and the Department of Economic and Community Development for their work in distributing these funds to shovel-ready projects that will directly benefit Tennesseans.”
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
