Williamson County has seen lower reports of COVID-19 cases of late as compared to the middle of winter when cases were surging.
110 new cases have been reported for the county in the last two days, with the new overall count now at 23,934 since the pandemic's start.
1,190 of those cases are considered active.
22,551 people in Williamson have either recovered or had their cases deemed inactive, while 193 have now died, up six in the last two days.
161,786 negative tests have been processed thus far.
State totals
The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 747,462 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 1,636 cases since Monday on 8,984 new test results — an 11.4 percent positivity rate.
Of the total number of cases, 10,631 people have died — up 65 from the number 24 hours earlier.
The number of active cases has fallen 36 percent in the past two weeks. On Tuesday, state health officials reported that 26,089 individuals are currently infected with COVID-19.
The number of patients hospitalized within the state has fallen 36 percent in two weeks, with 1,262 people at 114 hospitals now being treated for confirmed cases.
In terms of capacity, the state reports that 16 percent of inpatient beds (1,800) and 13 percent of ICU beds (253) remain available. Nearly 77 percent of the state's ventilator supply is still available.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
