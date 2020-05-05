The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed 13,690 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 119 cases from the number on Monday afternoon, and the lowest number of cases reported in a single day since March.
More than 7,300 tests were processed and reported since Monday, bringing the statewide total to 218,796 people tested. Across the state, 1,156 individuals have been hospitalized and 226 people have died. Those numbers are up 13 and seven, respectively, in the past 24 hours.
In Williamson County, there were 439 cases as of Tuesday, with nine deaths and 5,645 negative tests, per the state's interactive map.
After a mass outbreak of COVID-19 at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center that left nearly 1,300 inmates and 50 staff members infected last week, the Tennessee Department of Corrections has announced a 67-year-old man who was incarcerated there has died. The Post’s sister publication Nashville Scene reports six more inmates are hospitalized and one is in serious condition.
Gov. Bill Lee's Unified Command on Tuesday announced a private-public partnership with Mount Airy, North Carolina-based Renfro, Corp. to make washable, reusable face masks available to Tennessee residents. The group is distributing the first 300,000 masks available to county and municipal health departments this week based on population, according to a press release from the governor's office. Each health department will receive at least 1,000 masks and will serve as a pick-up location for county residents who need them.
“Tennesseans can now come to their local health department on any weekday to get a free cloth face mask,” UCG Director Stuart McWhorter said. “And while residents are at the health department, we would encourage them to get a free COVID-19 test, regardless of their symptoms, if they haven’t already done so.”
The Unified Command also partnered with Columbus-based Battelle to provide an N95 respirator mask decontamination system and service, which will be located in Jackson, for health care providers having to reuse masks to conserve PPE supply.
Survey shows individuals will delay health care for fear of COVID-19
A new survey published by Brentwood-based Jarrard Phillips Cate & Hancock, Inc. shows that while trust in medical providers has grown among United States consumers, a majority of individuals are concerned about their safety in medical settings and may delay needed care for up to seven months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Fear of the coronavirus is directly affecting patients’ decisions to seek medical care,” said David Jarrard, president and CEO. “At the same time, hospitals and physicians have an extraordinarily high level of trust among consumers, which has only risen during the pandemic. If their facilities are, indeed, safe, they should leverage that trust now to assure patients and give them the confidence to get the care they need.”
The survey found that nearly 78 percent of respondents feared they or someone in their family will catch COVID-19, and 51 percent rate their feelings of safety in a health care facility as a five or lower on a 10-point scale. Women disproportionately feared receiving care in comparison to men.
According to a release, trust in nurses and physicians rose to 89 percent of respondents due to the pandemic. The report does not indicate what that trust level was prior to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The national online survey of 1,000 adults in the U.S. was conducted by Jarrard in partnership with Public Opinion Strategies between April 16 and April 20, 2020. The survey has a confidence interval of 3.53 percent.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
