Williamson County saw another load of COVID-19 cases come in Tuesday.
20,592 is the new overall count for the county since the pandemic's start, with 122 new cases coming through on the state's report.
2,334 of those cases are considered active.
18,120 people in Williamson have either recovered or had their cases deemed inactive, while 138 have died.
145,630 negative tests have been processed thus far.
State totals
The Tennessee Department of Health reported a total of 657,396 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 3,527 cases since Sunday on 20,996 new test results — a 16.9 percent positivity rate.
Of the total number of cases, 7,865 people have died — up 80 over the figure from the weekend.
The number of recorded active cases in Tennessee has fluctuated in the past two weeks as testing declined over the holidays. On Monday, state health officials reported that 80,621 individuals are currently infected with COVID.
The number of patients hospitalized with the disease in the state has remained flat in the past two weeks. More than 3,048 people at 114 hospitals are now being treated for confirmed cases of COVID.
In terms of capacity, the state reports that 14 percent of inpatient beds (1,674) and 10 percent of ICU beds (196) remain available. Nearly 70 percent of the state's ventilator supply is still available. With inpatient beds at a premium, hospitals are admitting only the sickest patients.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
