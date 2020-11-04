Williamson County recorded 123 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, a much higher count than the day before (35).
The new overall case count for the county since the start of the pandemic is 7,820, with 810 cases considered active.
6,950 people have either recovered or had their cases deemed inactive, while 60 people have now died. 91,018 negative tests have been conducted thus far.
The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 269,802 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 3,445 cases since Tuesday on 25,442 new test results — a 13.4 percent positivity rate.
Of the total number of cases, 10,484 people have been hospitalized and 3,478 have died — up 77 and 24, respectively, from the numbers 24 hours earlier. More than 3.7 million tests have been administered in the state.
The number of active cases in Tennessee has risen 14 percent from the number two weeks ago, with the state reporting 25,737 individuals currently infected with COVID on Wednesday.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID across the state has risen 21 percent in the past two weeks. There are currently 1,537 people being treated at 108 hospitals, the highest number since the start of the pandemic.
In terms of capacity, the state reports that 16 percent of inpatient beds and 14 percent of ICU beds remain available. Nearly 69 percent of the state's ventilator supply — which was low in March until officials acquired about 1,000 more — is still available.
State sends more testing to rural counties
Gov. Bill Lee announced on Wednesday the state will continue enhanced testing efforts in rural counties with accelerating COVID-19 outbreaks.
Two drive-thru testing sites will be established by the Unified Command in all three grand divisions and will be run by the Tennessee National Guard and the Tennessee Department of Health. They will be open from 9 a.m. to noon on Nov. 7 in Houston, Weakley, Macon, Maury, Campbell and Monroe counties.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
