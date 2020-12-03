Williamson County has reached 12,000 cases of COVID-19.
139 cases have been added to the overall count for the county, that now stands at 12,090. 1,077 of those cases are considered active.
10,927 people in the county have either recovered or had their cases deemed inactive, while 86 people have now died of the virus.
114,871 negative tests have been conducted thus far.
State totals
The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 388,252 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 3,967 cases since Wednesday on 19,682 new test results — a 20 percent positivity rate.
Of the total number of cases, 4,781 people have died — up 93 from the numbers 24 hours earlier, a new single-day record.
The number of active cases in Tennessee has fluctuated during the past two weeks due to delayed reporting from the Thanksgiving holiday and backlogs at labs. On Thursday, the state said 35,059 individuals are currently infected with COVID.
The number of patients hospitalized with the disease in the state is at its highest point yet, with more than 2,478 people at 114 hospitals now being treated for a confirmed case of COVID. Hospital admissions attributable to the virus have risen 26 percent in the past two weeks.
In terms of capacity, the state reports that 13 percent of inpatient beds (1,455) and 8 percent of ICU beds (174) remain available. Nearly 71 percent of the state's ventilator supply is still available.
State expected to receive 56,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine this month
Tennessee is expected to receive approximately 56,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer by the end of the month, with plans to administer them to health care workers.
Nashville city officials on Thursday said state and federal officials have not told them how many doses they will receive. In Tennessee, 85 percent of the vaccine allocation will be based on county population.
Vanderbilt University Medical Center will reportedly be one of the first to receive a shipment of Pfizer vaccines, and the company launched a pilot logistics program across the state last month to test its hyper cold-weather transportation needs.
Moderna has also applied for an emergency use authorization from the federal government for its own vaccine candidate; its request will be considered on Dec. 17. It is unknown how many doses of that vaccine the state will receive.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.