Williamson County saw 146 new COVID-19 cases as the weekend arrives.
12,236 is the new overall total for the county in cases since the pandemic's start, with 1,054 of those cases active.
11,095 people in the county have either recovered or had their cases deemed inactive, while 87 people have died.
115,445 negative tests have been conducted thus far.
State totals
The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 392,608 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 4,356 cases since Thursday on 24,980 new test results — a 17 percent positivity rate.
Of the total number of cases, 4,876 people have died — up 95 from the numbers 24 hours earlier, a new single-day record.
The number of active cases in Tennessee has fluctuated during the past two weeks due to delayed reporting from the Thanksgiving holiday and backlogs at labs. On Friday, officials said 35,179 individuals around the state are currently infected with COVID.
The number of patients hospitalized with the disease in the state is at its highest point yet, with more than 2,485 people at 114 hospitals now being treated for a confirmed case of COVID. Hospital admissions attributable to the virus have risen 26 percent in the past two weeks.
In terms of capacity, the state reports that 14 percent of inpatient beds (1,555) and 8 percent of ICU beds (155) remain available. Nearly 74 percent of the state's ventilator supply is still available.
Lee authorizes National Guard in hospitals, deregulates scope of practice
In an attempt to free up clinical staff and increase bed space, Gov. Bill Lee signed an executive order Friday deregulating scope of practice for medical staff and authorizing the deployment of National Guard members to provide staffing support to hard-hit hospitals.
Members of the guard will support COVID-19 testing, fill nursing roles and operate emergency vehicles, according to the order. No hospital has received Guard assistance yet, according to The Tennessean.
The new order also strips back licensing regulations for clinicians, allowing physicians and nurses in hospitals to provide care outside their scope of practice. Certified medical assistants will also be permitted to administer COVID vaccines.
In addition, Lee “urged” insurance companies to provide inpatient-level reimbursement for home health and telemedicine visits, creating a financial incentive to keep lower-acuity patients out of hospital beds.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
