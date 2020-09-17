Williamson County only saw 16 new cases on Thursday's tally.
The county's overall count is now at 4,956 cases since the pandemic began, with 389 of those cases active.
4,532 of those cases are either labeled as recovered or inactive, and 35 people have died.
60,216 negative tests have been processed thus far.
The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 178,140 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 1,053 cases since Wednesday on 21,469 new test results.
Of the total number of cases, 7,979 have been hospitalized and 2,164 have died — up 57 and 13, respectively, from the numbers 24 hours earlier. More than 2.5 million tests have been administered in the state.
The number of active cases in Tennessee has decreased 12 percent from the figure two weeks ago, with the state reporting 14,269 individuals currently infected with COVID-19 on Wednesday. The number of active cases in the state was cut in half at the beginning of September after the health department updated the way it calculates the metric.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has started to flatten out across the state after a peak of 1,200 hospitalizations in August. There are now more than 823 people admitted across 108 hospitals in the state with the virus, making up less than 9 percent of total hospitalizations. Another 176 hospitalized individuals are awaiting test results.
In terms of capacity, the state reports that 17 percent of inpatient beds and 17 percent of ICU beds remain available. Nearly 71 percent of the state's ventilator supply — which was low in March until officials acquired about 1,000 more — is still available.
CVS opening more drive-thru test sites, including Franklin location
CVS Health will on Friday add another 11 sites to its network of COVID drive-thru testing locations in Tennessee. Three of those — on Carothers Parkway in Franklin, SE Broad Street in Murfreesboro and W. Main Street in Gallatin — are in the Nashville metro area.
The openings are part of a national CVS push that is adding more than 2,000 drive-thru testing sites, which executives claim is the largest independently run group in the country, in the next few weeks. Across Middle Tennessee, the pharmacy giant already runs 14 testing drive-thrus.
Patients meeting federal COVID criteria must register in advance to receive a self-swab test at no cost to patients and available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria. The company says most test results will be available in two to three days.
This post originally appeared in partner publication, the Nashville Post.
