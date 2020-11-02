Williamson County saw 166 new cases of COVID-19 come in on the weekend's report.
The new overall number for the county is 7,662, with 826 of those cases considered active.
Inactive or recovered cases are at 6,779, and 57 people have died — 90,059 negative tests have been conducted so far.
The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 264,587 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 3,161 cases since Sunday on 37,116 new test results — an 8.4-percent positivity rate. An additional 1,938 cases were reported over the weekend.
Of the total number of cases, 3,379 people have died — up 26 from the number 24 hours earlier. The number of people currently hospitalized with the disease across the state is 1,323.
More than 3.7 million tests have now been administered in the state.
Across the state, Black and senior residents continue to die at disproportionate rates versus those of the rest of the population. Black people account for 24 percent of the state’s overall death toll despite being only 17 percent of the population. In addition, 95 percent of all deaths have come from adults aged 50 and older.
The number of active cases in Tennessee increased over the weekend, with the state tallying 26,748 active cases of COVID.
In terms of capacity, the state reported that 17 percent of inpatient beds and 14 percent of ICU beds remain available. More than 70 percent of the state's ventilator supply — which was low in March until officials acquired about 1,000 more — is still available.
Nashville extends phase three with modifications
If you're headed into town anytime soon, Nashville will have updated COVID protocols.
Nashville Mayor John Cooper on Monday extended phase three of the city’s reopening plan and lessened restrictions on bars and personal care services.
Effective Nov. 2, restaurants and bars may operate with up to 100 patrons per floor and 100 patrons outside until 11 p.m. Close-contact businesses such as nail salons and barbershops may operate at 75 percent capacity.
All other restrictions remain. Those include limiting retail and commercial business capacities to 75 percent, prohibiting gatherings of more than 25 people and limiting fitness operations to 50 percent.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
