Williamson County saw another 170 new COVID-19 cases Friday as the week comes to a close.
13,339 is the new overall case count in the county, with 1,154 of those cases active.
12,089 people in Williamson have either recovered or had their cases deemed inactive, while 96 have now died, up five from the day before.
120,040 negative tests have been conducted thus far.
State totals
The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 436,262 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 7,289 cases since Thursday on 53,860 new test results — a 12.9 percent positivity rate.
Of the total number of cases, 5,327 people have died — up 87 from the numbers 24 hours earlier.
The number of active cases in Tennessee has fluctuated during the past two weeks due to delayed reporting from the Thanksgiving holiday and backlogs at labs. On Friday, officials said 47,457 individuals around the state are currently infected with COVID, the highest number of all time, including before the state changed the way it calculates the metric (which dropped active cases 54 percent at the time).
The number of patients hospitalized with the disease in the state has increased 15 percent in the past two weeks, with more than 2,640 people at 114 hospitals now being treated for confirmed cases of COVID — also an all-time high.
In terms of capacity, the state reports that 12 percent of inpatient beds (1,434) and 9 percent of ICU beds (185) remain available. Nearly 72 percent of the state's ventilator supply is still available.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
