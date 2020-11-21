Williamson County has crossed the 10,000 threshold for COVID-19 cases, going up 176 cases from Thursday.
The overall number for cases in the county as of Friday is 10,231 since the pandemic's start, with 1,524 cases considered active.
8,634 people in the county have either recovered or had their cases deemed inactive, while 73 have now died.
14 people have died since Nov. 6 in the county due to the virus.
104,296 negative tests have been processed thus far.
State totals
The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 331,532 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 3,444 cases since Thursday on 21,287 new test results — a 14.8 percent positivity rate.
Of the total number of cases, 11,342 people have been hospitalized and 4,202 have died — up 80 and 74, respectively, from the numbers 24 hours earlier.
The number of active cases in Tennessee has risen 70 percent in the past two weeks, with the state saying 39,422 individuals are now infected with COVID.
The number of patients hospitalized with the disease in the state is at its highest point yet, with more than 2,035 people now being treated for a confirmed case of the virus at 115 hospitals. Hospital admissions attributable to COVID have risen 31 percent in the past two weeks.
In terms of capacity, the state reports that 14 percent of inpatient beds and 10 percent of ICU beds remain available. Nearly 73 percent of the state's ventilator supply is still available.
