Williamson County is seeing lower returns on its daily COVID-19 report this week.
Only 180 cases have come in for the last two days for the county, bringing the overall total to 23,250 since the pandemic's start.
1,277 of those cases are considered active.
21,796 people in Williamson have either recovered or had their cases deemed inactive, while 177 have now died, up 5 from Monday.
157,237 negative tests have been conducted thus far.
State totals
The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 733,216 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 1,856 cases since Tuesday on 12,728 new test results — a 10.5 percent positivity rate.
Of the total number of cases, 10,033 people have died — up 133 from the number 24 hours earlier.
The number of active cases has fallen 40 percent in the past two weeks. On Wednesday, state health officials reported that 29,476 individuals are currently infected with COVID-19.
The number of patients hospitalized with in the state has fallen 41 percent in two weeks, with 1,492 people at 114 hospitals now being treated for a confirmed case.
In terms of capacity, the state reports that 16 percent of inpatient beds (1,835) and 13 percent of ICU beds (260) remain available. Nearly 76 percent of the state's ventilator supply is still available.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
