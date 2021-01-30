Williamson County saw 183 cases of COVID-19 Friday as January nears its close.
22,776 is the new overall total for the county of cases since the pandemic's start, with 1,365 of those cases considered active.
21,240 people in Williamson have either recovered or had their cases deemed inactive, and 171 have now died.
155,030 negative tests have been conducted thus far.
State totals
The Tennessee Department of Health reported a total of 715,806 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 3,400 cases in one day on 26,094 new test results — an 11 percent positivity rate.
Of the total number of cases, 9,316 people have died — up 154 from the number on Tuesday.
The number of active cases has fallen 45 percent in the past two weeks. On Tuesday, state health officials reported that 38,469 individuals are actively infected with COVID-19.
The number of patients hospitalized with the disease in the state has fallen 34 percent in two weeks, with 1,857 people at 114 hospitals now being treated for confirmed COVID.
In terms of capacity, the state reports that 13 percent of inpatient beds (1,562) and 10 percent of ICU beds (201) remain available. Nearly 73 percent of the state's ventilator supply is still available.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
Log In
