Williamson County saw another rise in COVID-19 cases Friday.
194 new cases bring the overall count for the county to 19,897 since the pandemic's start. 2,398 of those cases are active.
17,366 people in Williamson have either recovered or had their cases deemed inactive, while 133 have now died.
142,493 negative tests have been conducted thus far.
State totals
The Tennessee Department of Health reported a total of 634,237 cases of COVID-19 across the state on Thursday, up 9,000 cases from the day prior on 39,767 new test results — a 19.9 percent positivity rate.
Of the total number of cases, 7,492 people have died — up 111 from the mark of the previous day.
The number of recorded active cases in Tennessee has dropped in the past two weeks as testing declined due the holidays but while the statewide positivity rate continues to climb. On Thursday, state health officials reported that 71,111 individuals are currently infected with COVID.
The number of patients hospitalized with the disease in the state has climbed 13 percent in the past two weeks. More than 3,249 people at 114 hospitals are now being treated for confirmed cases of COVID.
In terms of capacity, the state reports that 12 percent of inpatient beds (1,431) and 8 percent of ICU beds (165) remain available. Nearly 69 percent of the state's ventilator supply is still available. With inpatient beds at a premium, hospitals are admitting only the sickest patients.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
