Williamson County saw 71 new COVID-19 cases Friday.
The state logged 2,788 total cases in its daily toll for the county.
The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 89,078 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 2,091 cases since Wednesday on 26,592 new test results.
Of the total cases, 52,983 people have recovered, 4,120 have been hospitalized and 938 have died — up 1,322, 104 and 13, respectively, from the numbers 24 hours earlier.
The number of active cases in Tennessee has risen 43 percent in the past two weeks, a slightly slower rate of growth than a few weeks ago. On Friday, the state reported an all-time high of 35,157 residents currently infected with the virus.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has risen more than 30 percent in the past two weeks, with 1,083 people hospitalized throughout 103 facilities statewide and making up about 11 percent of all hospitalizations statewide. Another 347 individuals hospitalized are awaiting test results.
In terms of capacity, the state reports that 18 percent of inpatient beds and 17 percent of ICU beds remain available. Nearly 66 percent of the state's ventilator supply — which was low in March until officials acquired about 1,000 more — is still available.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.