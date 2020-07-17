Williamson County saw another 92 new COVID-19 cases Friday on the state's daily tally.
Overall cases are up to 2,309 throughout the pandemic's duration in the county, with 18 deaths and 29,467 negative tests processed thus far.
The Williamson County Health Department's coronavirus testing and mask distribution center at the Ag Expo was closed Friday. Testing will resume with normal hours (8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.).
The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 73,819 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 2,279 cases since Thursday on 26,953 test results.
Of the total cases, 42,734 people have recovered, 3,562 have been hospitalized and 815 have died — up 1,484, 65 and 19, respectively, from the numbers 24 hours earlier.
On Friday, the state reported an all-time high of 30,270 residents currently infected with the virus. In terms of capacity, the state reports that 16 percent of inpatient beds (2,014) and 16 percent of ICU beds (329) remain available. The state's ventilator supply remains strong at 69 percent after acquiring an additional 1,000 units in March.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
