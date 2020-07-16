Williamson County saw 98 new COVID-19 cases pop up in the new overall tally Thursday.
The official number now sits at 2,217 for the duration of the pandemic, with 18 deaths and 28,159 negative tests conducted thus far.
The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 71,540 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 2,479 cases since Wednesday on 25,985 test results.
Of the total cases, 41,250 people have recovered, 3,497 have been hospitalized and 796 have died — up 1,393, 63 and 13, respectively, from the numbers 24 hours earlier.
On Thursday, the state reported an all-time high of 29,494 residents currently infected with the virus.
In terms of capacity, the state reports that 17 percent of inpatient beds (2,050) and 16 percent of ICU beds (326) remain available, both down from the day before. The state's ventilator supply remains strong at 68 percent after acquiring an additional 1,000 units in March.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
