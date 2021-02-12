Williamson County saw 207 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday.
The overall number for Williamson now stands at 24,291 cases since the pandemic's start nearly a year ago, with 1,183 of those cases active.
22,911 people in Williamson have either recovered or had their cases deemed inactive, while 197 people have now died, up three from Thursday.
163,061 negative tests have been conducted thus far.
State totals
The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 752,033 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 1,624 cases since Wednesday on 24,051 new test results — a 7.4 percent positivity rate.
Of the total number of cases, 10,812 people have died — up 81 from the number 24 hours earlier.
The number of active cases has fallen 30 percent in the past two weeks. On Thursday, state health officials reported that 25,085 individuals are currently infected with COVID-19.
The number of patients hospitalized within the state has fallen 40 percent in two weeks, with 1,195 people at 114 hospitals now being treated for confirmed cases.
In terms of capacity, the state reports that 17 percent of inpatient beds (1,984) and 13 percent of ICU beds (265) remain available. Nearly 78 percent of the state's ventilator supply is still available.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
