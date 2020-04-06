The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed 3,802 COVID-19 cases in 87 of the state's 95 counties, up 566 cases from Friday. Of the cases, 352 people are hospitalized and 65 have died, up 24 and 21 in the past 24 hours, respectively.
About 2,000 tests were processed and reported over the weekend, bringing the statewide total to 47,300 tests administered.
Coronavirus Task Force leader Alex Jahangir said more than 2,000 people across Middle Tennessee have been confirmed to have COVID-19, and a total of 51 confirmed patients are currently within Nashville hospitals. According to internal data from three area health systems, nearly twice that number of patients are hospitalized with suspected COVID-19 and are awaiting test results.
A model being used by infectious disease experts and government officials to inform policy decisions and health care needs has changed its Tennessee projections drastically since Gov. Bill Lee announced an official shut-in order last week.
Last Friday, the model suggested Tennessee would see the peak of the pandemic on about April 19 and would need an estimated 15,500 inpatient beds, 2,500 ICU beds and nearly 2,000 ventilators to keep COVID-19 patients alive. Now, it is projecting the peak to come four days earlier and the state will need 1,232 inpatients beds, 245 ICU beds and 208 ventilators — well below the state’s current health care capacity.
As the state’s unified command and individual hospitals work on procuring the equipment they will need for the surge, capacity data is varying by the hour. According to the latest update from TDH Commissioner Lisa Piercey, the state has 3,414 inpatient beds, 534 ICU beds and 838 ventilators currently available.
Those numbers do not include recent surge initiatives underway by hospitals and state officials. In Nashville, for example, the Army Corps of Engineers is transforming the Music City Center into an auxiliary 1,600-bed hospital for COVID-19 patients. The Gateway Shopping Center in Memphis, the Chattanooga Convention Center and the Knoxville Expo Center are also being converted.
Lee announced today the state will allocate $10 million in grants for rural hospitals facing a financial strain due to the ongoing pandemic response. As elective surgeries are suspended and patient volumes drop in areas without a clear outbreak, rural facilities — which oftentimes already struggle with volatile finances — are facing closures. One rural hospital in Tennessee has already shut down temporarily.
