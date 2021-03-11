Williamson County is at 424 active cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday as that number continues to dwindle.
25,684 is the new overall count of cases for the county as the pandemic enters its second year.
25,056 people in Williamson have either recovered or had their cases deemed inactive, while 204 have died.
172,076 negative tests have been conducted thus far.
State totals
The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 786,597 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 1,335 cases on Tuesday from 19,614 new test results — a 5.2 percent positivity rate.
Of the total number of cases, 11,606 people have died — up 18 from the number 24 hours ago.
The number of active cases has fallen 12 percent in the past two weeks, extending the positive trend that started shortly after New Year's. On Wednesday, state health officials reported that 12,527 individuals are currently infected with COVID-19.
The number of patients hospitalized within the state has fallen 30 percent in two weeks, with 683 people at 114 hospitals now being treated for illness caused by the virus. In terms of capacity, the state reports that 17 percent of inpatient beds and 15 percent of ICU beds remain available. Nearly 77 percent of the state's ventilator supply is still available.
According to the state, 618,651 Tennessee residents have been fully immunized against COVID-19, approximately 8 percent of the total population. More than 233,000 doses of vaccine were administered in the past week, with 61 percent allocated to people 60 years and older.
A total of 1,743,392 doses have been administered across the state in total, up 21,363 in one day.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.