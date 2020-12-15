Williamson County continues to see fallout from the post-Thanksgiving COVID-19 surge gripping the nation.
Positive cases rose by 230 Tuesday, one of the highest one-day jumps for the county since the pandemic's start.
12,232 is the overall count for the county now since March. 1,460 of those cases are active.
12,669 people in Williamson have either recovered or had their cases deemed inactive, and 103 have now died, up three from Monday.
123,513 negative tests have been processed thus far.
State totals
The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 472,875 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 8,251 cases since Monday on 44,586 new test results — an 18.2 percent positivity rate.
Of the total number of cases, 5,615 people have died — up 74 from the numbers 24 hours earlier.
The number of active cases in Tennessee has climbed 60 percent in the past two weeks, with officials reporting 62,663 individuals are currently infected with COVID.
The number of patients hospitalized with the disease in the state has increased 19 percent in the past two weeks, with more than 2,821 people at 114 hospitals now being treated for confirmed cases of COVID — an all-time high.
In terms of capacity, the state reports that 13 percent of inpatient beds (1,502) and 9 percent of ICU beds (194) remain available. Nearly 74 percent of the state's ventilator supply is still available. With inpatient beds at a premium, hospitals are only admitting the sickest patients.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
