Williamson County added 24 cases to the overall COVID-19 tally Wednesday.
The new count is 4,609 for the county since the start of the pandemic, with 365 of those cases active at the moment. 4,212 people have either recovered or have been listed as inactive by the state, and 32 people have died thus far.
55,638 negative tests have been processed thus far.
The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 166,587 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 833 cases since Tuesday on 16,362 new test results.
Of the total cases, 7,444 have been hospitalized and 1,931 have died — up 89 and 35, respectively, from the numbers 24 hours earlier. More than 2.3 million tests have been administered in the state.
The number of active cases in Tennessee dropped 54 percent last Thursday after the state updated the way it calculates the metric. As of Wednesday, the state reported 14,958 individuals are currently infected with COVID-19, a decrease of 1,205 cases since the data change.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID has remained flat in the past two weeks ago after seeing declines in much of August as rural regions of the state are showing signs of outbreaks. The state reports there are 862 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 across 108 facilities, about 10 percent of all hospitalizations statewide. Another 194 hospitalized individuals are awaiting test results.
In terms of capacity, the state reports that 18 percent of inpatient beds and 16 percent of ICU beds remain available. Nearly 70 percent of the state's ventilator supply — which was low in March until officials acquired about 1,000 more — is still available.
Long-term care sites make up one-fourth of state's COVID deaths
More than one-fourth of deaths caused by COVID-19 in Tennessee have come from outbreaks within long-term care facilities, where nearly 3,600 residents and 3,300 staff members have tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic.
Three months after the Tennessee Department of Health conducted mass testing and released guidance to reopen long-term care facilities, only four of the state’s 97 counties meet the criteria to allow visitors.
Since mid-June, when the state’s testing initiative was completed, long-term care facilities have accounted for more than 2,500 new cases and 400 additional deaths despite the safeguards, according to data tracked by the health department. A total of 406 facilities have reported more than one case of COVID-19 since March and 273 facilities are currently reporting active outbreaks.
A total of 506 nursing home and assisted living facility residents have died since the start of the pandemic, a 14 percent mortality rate among one of the state’s most vulnerable populations.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
