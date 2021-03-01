Williamson County saw 122 new cases of COVID-19 come in over the weekend.
The county's new overall total of cases stands at 25,267 since the pandemic's start a year ago, with 515 of those cases active.
24,549 people in Williamson have either recovered or had their cases deemed inactive, while 203 people have now died.
167,917 negative tests have been processed over the last year.
State totals
The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 770,940 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 4,064 cases in three days on 45,757 new test results — an average 6.7 percent positivity rate.
Of the total number of cases, 11,321 people have died — up 90 over the weekend.
The number of active cases has fallen 43 percent in the past two weeks, extending the positive trend that started shortly after New Year's. On Sunday, state health officials reported that 13,730 individuals are currently infected with COVID-19.
The number of patients hospitalized within the state has fallen 22 percent in two weeks, with 871 people at 114 hospitals now being treated for illness caused by the virus. In terms of capacity, the state reports that 17 percent of inpatient beds and 15 percent of ICU beds remain available. Nearly 79 percent of the state's ventilator supply is still available.
According to the state, 475,579 Tennessee residents have been fully immunized against COVID-19, about 6 percent of the total population. More than 250,000 doses of vaccine were administered in the past week, with 45 percent allocated to people 70 years and older.
More than 1,369,885 doses have been administered across the state in total, up 4,687 in one day.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
