Williamson County saw 28 new cases of COVID-19 come in on Tuesday's tally from the state.
The number now stands at 4,879 overall, with 392 of those cases active. 4,452 people in the county have either recovered or had their cases declared inactive, while 35 have died.
59,201 negative tests have been processed thus far.
The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 175,231 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 957 cases since Monday on 22,348 new test results.
Of the total number of cases, 7,848 have been hospitalized and 2,127 have died — up 82 and 30, respectively, from the numbers 24 hours earlier. More than 2.5 million tests have been administered in the state.
As of Tuesday, the state reported 14,504 individuals are currently infected with COVID, a drop of 454 cases in the last week. The number of active cases in the state was cut in half at the beginning of September after the health department updated the way it calculates the metric.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has fallen 16 percent from the figure of two weeks ago, with 762 people currently admitted across 96 facilities and making up less than 9 percent of all hospitalized patients statewide. Another 126 hospitalized individuals are awaiting test results.
In terms of capacity, the state reports that 18 percent of inpatient beds and 20 percent of ICU beds remain available. Nearly 70 percent of the state's ventilator supply — which was low in March until officials acquired about 1,000 more — is still available.
1,300+ health care workers have volunteered for state reserves since March
More than 1,300 health care professionals have joined the state’s Medical Reserve Corps since March to volunteer with the health department’s efforts in combatting COVID-19.
Of the 1,304 medical volunteers, the health department says 149 have been deployed in the last several months to provide data entry and hotline support in county and regional health offices, support targeted testing events and staff alternative care sites. (No surge sites established in response to COVID-19 have taken on patients to date.)
The Medical Reserve Corps is also actively seeking non-medical workers to assist in its pandemic response, including contact tracing, data entry, hotline support and more.
