Williamson County crossed the 7,000-case threshold Monday on the newest report of positive tests with 290 new cases.
The new count is at 7,187 overall since the start of the pandemic in the county, with 847 of those cases considered active.
6,284 people in the county have either recovered or had their cases deemed inactive, with 56 deaths recorded. 86,222 negative tests have been conducted thus far.
The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 249,866 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 2,279 cases since Sunday on 22,618 new test results — an 11-percent positivity rate.
The new numbers follow record tallies of new cases and deaths in recent days.
Of the total number of cases, 3,163 people have died — up 32 from the number 24 hours earlier. The number of people currently hospitalized with the disease dropped by 20 since Sunday to 1,098, down slightly from record levels last week.
More than 3.5 million tests have now been administered in the state.
Across the state, Black and senior residents continue to die at disproportionate rates versus those of the rest of the population. Black people make up 25 percent of the state’s overall death toll despite being only 17 percent of the population. In addition, 95 percent of all deaths have come from adults aged 50 and older.
The number of active cases in Tennessee climbed again over the weekend, with the state reporting 27,473 cases, up from the 23,803 reported on Friday.
In terms of capacity, the state reported Sunday that 18 percent of inpatient beds and 16 percent of ICU beds remain available. More than 69 percent of the state's ventilator supply — which was low in March until officials acquired about 1,000 more — is still available. The capacity numbers improved over the weekend.
Bureaucracy slows state COVID relief
Nonprofit organizations across the state are grateful for the $150 million in grants for coronavirus relief work promised by state government but say bureaucracy has hindered their ability to disburse the money.
Some of the projects approved in Williamson County include rent relief for musicians, mental health services and food and housing relief. But organization leaders say the state’s decision to reimburse groups for their costs rather than grant the money in advance has made it difficult to render services.
However, Byron Spradlin, president of Artists in Christian Testimony, the nonprofit parent of the Hope20 project, said even with the promise of funding from the state it has been difficult to pay for the $1.5 million program. Meeting the state’s deadline of Nov. 15 has also been a major challenge.
“We don't have $1 million sitting in a checking account, so we have to see how fast they turn (the reimbursements) around,” said Spradlin, whose group received one of the state’s biggest awards.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.